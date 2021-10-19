Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sixty eight percent of all Premier League players have now had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the league has announced.

The Premier League also confirmed that 81% of players have had at least one jab.

The numbers mark a large increase in uptake of the vaccine.

At the end of September there were only seven clubs in the Premier League where more than 50% of players were fully vaccinated.

"Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff," the league said.

Earlier this month Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson revealed he had chosen not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, despite twice contracting the virus.

Robinson was speaking days after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed exasperation with Premier League players who have not had the vaccine.

Klopp said that "99%" of his players have been vaccinated and that he had not had to convince them to do so, adding that he was jabbed to protect not just himself but "all the people around me".

In the English Football League, the BBC understands that as of September 49% of players were fully vaccinated - up from 18% the previous month.