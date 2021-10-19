Champions League - Group C
BesiktasBesiktas1SportingSporting Lisbon3

Besiktas v Sporting Lisbon

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Besiktas

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Destanoglu
  • 2Rosier
  • 23Souza Silva
  • 24VidaBooked at 43mins
  • 21N'Sakala
  • 15Pjanic
  • 5de Souza Dias
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 90Teixeira Santos
  • 17Larin
  • 9Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 4Montero
  • 8Uçan
  • 10Özyakup
  • 11Töre
  • 12Bozdogan
  • 20Uysal
  • 28Karaman
  • 34Günok
  • 46Saatci
  • 77Meras

Sporting

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Adán
  • 25Inácio
  • 4Coates
  • 3Feddal
  • 24PorroBooked at 25mins
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 8Nunes
  • 2Reis de Lima
  • 28Pereira Gonçalves
  • 17Sarabia
  • 21Dias Fernandes

Substitutes

  • 10Boges Cabral
  • 11Gomes dos Santos
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 15Ugarte
  • 16Vinagre
  • 19de Melo Tomás
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 31Neves Virgínia
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 68Santos Bragança
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamBesiktasAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Besiktas 1, Sporting Lisbon 3. Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  2. Booking

    Domagoj Vida (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Sporting Lisbon.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Domagoj Vida (Besiktas) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Welinton.

  7. Post update

    Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Josef with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Alex Teixeira (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Domagoj Vida.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Josef (Besiktas).

  13. Post update

    João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Reis (Sporting Lisbon).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Besiktas. Fabrice N'Sakala tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Reis (Sporting Lisbon).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulinho.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Besiktas. Ersin Destanoglu tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32018536
2PSG21103124
3Club Bruges311134-14
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Sporting310247-33
4Besiktas300327-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv201105-51
4Barcelona200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg21103214
2Sevilla20202202
3Wolfsburg20201102
4Lille201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22004046
2Chelsea21011103
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories