Besiktas v Sporting Lisbon

Goal! Besiktas 1, Sporting Lisbon 3. Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Besiktas
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Destanoglu
- 2Rosier
- 23Souza Silva
- 24VidaBooked at 43mins
- 21N'Sakala
- 15Pjanic
- 5de Souza Dias
- 18Ghezzal
- 90Teixeira Santos
- 17Larin
- 9Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 4Montero
- 8Uçan
- 10Özyakup
- 11Töre
- 12Bozdogan
- 20Uysal
- 28Karaman
- 34Günok
- 46Saatci
- 77Meras
Sporting
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Adán
- 25Inácio
- 4Coates
- 3Feddal
- 24PorroBooked at 25mins
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8Nunes
- 2Reis de Lima
- 28Pereira Gonçalves
- 17Sarabia
- 21Dias Fernandes
Substitutes
- 10Boges Cabral
- 11Gomes dos Santos
- 13Novo Neto
- 15Ugarte
- 16Vinagre
- 19de Melo Tomás
- 22Eusébio Paulo
- 31Neves Virgínia
- 47de Sousa Esgaio
- 68Santos Bragança
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Domagoj Vida (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
VAR Decision: Penalty Sporting Lisbon.
Penalty conceded by Domagoj Vida (Besiktas) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Welinton.
Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Josef with a through ball.
Alex Teixeira (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon).
Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Domagoj Vida.
Attempt blocked. Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Josef (Besiktas).
João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matheus Reis (Sporting Lisbon).
Offside, Besiktas. Fabrice N'Sakala tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matheus Reis (Sporting Lisbon).
Attempt blocked. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulinho.
Offside, Besiktas. Ersin Destanoglu tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.