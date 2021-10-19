Champions League - Group B
FC PortoFC Porto20:00AC MilanAC Milan
Venue: Estádio do Dragão

FC Porto v AC Milan

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32017526
2PSG21103124
3Club Bruges31113304
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Sporting310237-43
4Besiktas300326-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv201105-51
4Barcelona200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg21103214
2Sevilla20202202
3Wolfsburg20201102
4Lille201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22004046
2Chelsea21011103
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories