Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Real Madrid 5.
Vinicius Junior scored two goals, including a brilliant solo effort, as Real Madrid thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
An own goal by Sergiy Kryvtsov, who turned in a Lucas Vazquez cross, gave Real a one-goal lead at the break.
Vinicius scored twice in five minutes after the restart, sweeping in from close range before beating three players to add a brilliant third.
Rodrygo swept in Vinicius' pass before Karim Benzema slid home late on.
It was a superb second-half display by Real and in particular Vinicius, who continued his fine run of form this season.
The 21-year-old has now scored seven goals in nine appearances for Real in all competitions - and these were his first in the Champions League this season.
Victory means Real are second in Group D, level on six points with leaders FC Sheriff, who lost 3-1 at home to Inter Milan.
The Serie A side ended the Moldovans' perfect start in their debut Champions League campaign as goals from Edin Dzeko, Arturo Vidal and Stefan de Vrij secured victory. Sebastien Thill had briefly levelled for Sheriff.
Line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 81Trubin
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 4Kryvtsov
- 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 31dos SantosSubstituted forKorniienkoat 75'minutes
- 7de Andrade Barberan
- 21LourencoSubstituted forStepanenkoat 79'minutes
- 14Cardoso Lemos MartinsSubstituted forMarlosat 45'minutes
- 38Delmino da Silva
- 19SolomonSubstituted forMarcos Antônioat 45'minutesBooked at 46mins
- 99Dos Santos PedroSubstituted forMudrykat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3da Silva Matos
- 6Stepanenko
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 9Dentinho
- 11Marlos
- 20Mudryk
- 25Sudakov
- 26Konoplya
- 30Pyatov
- 44Korniienko
- 45Sikan
- 77Bondar
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3MilitãoSubstituted forVallejoat 87'minutes
- 4Alaba
- 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 69'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 78'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 78'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 78'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 26López Andúgar
- 27Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
- Attendance:
- 34,037
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Real Madrid 5.
Post update
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedrinho.
Goal!
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Real Madrid 5. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Asensio following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marlon Santos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesús Vallejo replaces Eder Militão.
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Taras Stepanenko replaces Alan Patrick.
Post update
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.
Post update
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Viktor Korniienko replaces Ismaily.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Mykhailo Mudryk replaces Fernando.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlos Bonfim tries a through ball, but Fernando is caught offside.
This is the best results in 2021 for Madrid so far.
Ya know what I mean !
Hala Madrid.
My oh my how times have changed, and long may it continue.