Scotland have six points from their first two matches in Group B

Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier: Scotland v Hungary Venue: Hampden Park, Date: Friday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch: BBC Alba, Listen: Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa says momentum is key on the quest for a place at the 2023 World Cup.

The Spaniard began his reign with wins over Hungary and the Faroe Islands, taking Scotland level with his home country in Group B.

Hungary visit Hampden on Friday evening, with a friendly against Sweden to follow in Paisley on Tuesday.

"We started well in the first camp and sometimes that can be more difficult," said Martinez Losa.

"In terms of the mentality of the team to continue competing at the highest level to continue being a solid team, there are a lot of things you don't get from one day to another.

"I think its about building this habit and making the players believe they are great at that and having the energy to continue growing.

"In terms of the work that we want to do with the players the good part is we have more time because we are not travelling. We only have one competitive game so from one side we can cover more things with the group. Its a more relaxed environment in terms of not having to give all the information as quickly as we did in the last part."

Scotland beat Hungary 2-0 in Budapest and followed that with a comfortable 7-1 success at home to the Faroes.

Experienced duo Caroline Weir and Lisa Evans return to the squad after injuries but striker Martha Thomas misses out after scoring in both of the previous victories.

"We learned that this is a group with energy," continued Martinez Losa. "This is a group with different generations of players that can bring different things in terms of leadership and in terms of building the strategy for the future.

"We learned that this group are ready to work and ready to bring individual phases of developing education-wise, nutrition and talk about high performances because players play in different places or in different moments of their careers, but they are all willing to engage in what we want to do and that is a good feeling."