Toone (right) says England team-mate White is an "unbelievable goalscorer"

Ella Toone has described England team-mate Ellen White as a "role model" and hopes to help her fellow striker break the Lionesses' goalscoring record.

White's 43 international goals is just three short of record scorer Kelly Smith's total.

England face Northern Ireland in a 2023 World Cup qualifier on Saturday - their first competitive game at the new Wembley Stadium.

"We can't wait for her to reach that milestone in her career," said Toone.

During England's opening two qualifying games, Manchester United forward Toone scored in the 8-0 thumping of North Macedonia, while 32-year-old White netted twice as the side thrashed Luxembourg by 10 goals four days later.

Toone says she has admired White since she first got into football as a young girl and has tried to mirror the Manchester City player's drive and dedication.

"There's a picture of me and Ellen when I was about 10," said 22-year-old Toone. "I must have gone to see her - so we always look a that photo.

"I've always grown up watching her. She's been amazing for club and country.

"She's just a prolific goalscorer and when you're growing up, that's what you see and you watch and you want to emulate when you're growing up."

Toone made her senior debut for England as a substitute in a 6-0 friendly victory over Northern Ireland in February, scoring a 75th-minute penalty.

She says White, who has 97 international caps "has been great to come into camps and learn from".

"She works so hard in training and she's an unbelievable goalscorer," added Toone.

Sarina Wiegman's England are top of their World Cup qualifying group and will travel to Latvia following the tie at Wembley on 26 October.