Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021 nominees will be revealed on Thursday, and you can vote for your favourite on the BBC Sport website.

The five-person shortlist has been chosen by a panel of experts including coaches, players, administrators and journalists.

Voting will open at 05:00 GMT (06:00 BST) on Thursday and close at 09:00 GMT on Monday, 8 November.

The winner will be announced on Monday, 29 November on BBC World Service.

Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze won the award last year.