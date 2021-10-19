Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne ease into Shield semi-finals with win over Sky Blues

Co Antrim Shield holders Larne thumped Ballymena 4-0 to make the semi-finals while Linfield hammered Dundela and Cliftonville defeated Bangor.

John Herron and Andy Scott put Larne in control at the Showgrounds and a Jordan Williamson own goal made it 3-0 before Ronan Hale added the fourth.

Niall Quinn hit a hat-trick in an easy Windsor Park win for the Blues.

Bangor gave Cliftonville a scare by going 2-0 in front before Joe Gormley's double helped the Reds to victory.

Ryan Arthurs' early header and a Gerard Mullen goal on 58 minute put the the Championship side on course for a big upset.

But the Reds fought back with Daniel Kearns and Aaron Donnelly on target as they levelled before striker Gormley struck twice to take the Premiership pacesetters through.

Reds striker Joe Gormley celebrates scoring against Bangor with a young fan

It was also a night to remember for 15-year-olds Michael Morgan and Sean Moore as they made their Cliftonville debuts.

Blues brush Duns aside

It was much easier for Linfield at Windsor Park but they only led 1-0 at the break after Andrew Clarke netted on seven minutes.

The floodgates opened in the second half with Ahmed Salam notching up his first Blues goal and Quinn netted twice before Jimmy Callacher scored on his 300th appearance for the club.

Andrew Clarke tucks in the opener for Linfield against Dundela

Rhys Annett pulled one back before Quinn sealed the victory and his treble in the final minute.

Larne took a sixth minute lead following a corner - Hale's flashing header was brilliantly kept out by United keeper Jordan Williamson but John Herron was on hand to nod home the rebound.

Hale came close to doubling Larne's lead on 20 minutes with a curling shot which Williamson did well to push away at full stretch.

But the visitors' first half dominance was eventually rewarded a minute before the break when Scott cut in from the left-hand side and curled a right-footed shot into the top corner for his first goal of the season.

The impressive Hale was involved in Larne's third goal on 57 minutes as his acrobatic overhead kick came back off the post before crossing the line via a deflection off goalkeeper Williamson.

'We had a point to prove' - Larne boss Lynch pleased with win at Ballymena

There was no denying Hale for Larne's fourth goal, however, as he slammed home a loose ball after Williamson had blocked Navid Nasseri's effort with six minutes left.

The other quarter-final between Ballyclare Comrades and Crusaders was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.