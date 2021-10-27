Stoke City v Brentford

First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Brentford 2.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Bursik
- 19Østigard
- 36Souttar
- 16Wilmot
- 21Duhaney
- 28Sawyers
- 15Thompson
- 14Tymon
- 10Campbell
- 9Fletcher
- 11Doughty
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 2Smith
- 5Chester
- 8Vrancic
- 18Brown
- 20Oakley-Boothe
- 22Surridge
- 23Ince
- 27Sima
Brentford
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 40Fernández
- 20Ajer
- 4Goode
- 22M Jorgensen
- 30Roerslev
- 14Ghoddos
- 28Bidstrup
- 8Jensen
- 7Canós
- 9Forss
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 3Henry
- 6Nørgaard
- 15Onyeka
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 33Maghoma
- 34Oyegoke
- 36Stevens
- 41Cox
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 0, Brentford 2. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Forss.
Post update
Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Steven Fletcher (Stoke City).
Post update
Charlie Goode (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steven Fletcher (Stoke City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Souttar (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Fletcher (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Thompson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mads Bidstrup.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 0, Brentford 1. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Toney following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Josef Bursik.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mads Roerslev.
Post update
Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Stoke City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcus Forss (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen following a set piece situation.
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.