EFL Cup
PrestonPreston North End0LiverpoolLiverpool0

Preston North End v Liverpool

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Rudd
  • 2van den Berg
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 15Rafferty
  • 13McCann
  • 18Ledson
  • 3Cunningham
  • 44Potts
  • 29Barkhuizen
  • 24Maguire

Substitutes

  • 4Whiteman
  • 5Bauer
  • 11Johnson
  • 12Iversen
  • 14Storey
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 23Huntington
  • 31Sinclair
  • 32Earl

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Adrián
  • 76N Williams
  • 32Matip
  • 12Gomez
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 80Morton
  • 86Blair
  • 27Origi
  • 18Minamino

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 9Firmino
  • 20Jota
  • 45Dixon-Bonner
  • 47Phillips
  • 54Hughes
  • 63Beck
  • 84Bradley
  • 97de Araújo Pitaluga Filho
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Preston North End 0, Liverpool 0.

  2. Post update

    Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Curtis Jones.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Blair (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).

  8. Post update

    Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alistair McCann (Preston North End).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Neco Williams.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Gomez.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alistair McCann.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Alistair McCann tries a through ball, but Liam Lindsay is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Adrián.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Maguire with a through ball.

