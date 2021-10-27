Preston North End v Liverpool

First Half ends, Preston North End 0, Liverpool 0.
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rudd
- 2van den Berg
- 6Lindsay
- 16Hughes
- 15Rafferty
- 13McCann
- 18Ledson
- 3Cunningham
- 44Potts
- 29Barkhuizen
- 24Maguire
Substitutes
- 4Whiteman
- 5Bauer
- 11Johnson
- 12Iversen
- 14Storey
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 23Huntington
- 31Sinclair
- 32Earl
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Adrián
- 76N Williams
- 32Matip
- 12Gomez
- 21Tsimikas
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17Jones
- 80Morton
- 86Blair
- 27Origi
- 18Minamino
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 9Firmino
- 20Jota
- 45Dixon-Bonner
- 47Phillips
- 54Hughes
- 63Beck
- 84Bradley
- 97de Araújo Pitaluga Filho
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Curtis Jones.
Foul by Harvey Blair (Liverpool).
Post update
Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
Post update
Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alistair McCann (Preston North End).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Neco Williams.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Gomez.
Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
Post update
Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alistair McCann.
Offside, Preston North End. Alistair McCann tries a through ball, but Liam Lindsay is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Adrián.
Post update
Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Maguire with a through ball.