EFL Cup
West HamWest Ham United0Man CityManchester City0

West Ham United v Manchester City

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Areola
  • 31Johnson
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Diop
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 16Noble
  • 11Vlasic
  • 10Lanzini
  • 26Masuaku
  • 7Yarmolenko

Substitutes

  • 4Zouma
  • 5Coufal
  • 8Fornals
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Benrahma
  • 35Randolph
  • 50Ashby
  • 51Chesters
  • 75Baptiste

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Steffen
  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 8Gündogan
  • 26Mahrez
  • 80Palmer
  • 7Sterling

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Grealish
  • 14Laporte
  • 16Rodri
  • 27Cancelo
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 53Edozie
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Aké (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez following a set piece situation.

  3. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Issa Diop.

  7. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Craig Dawson tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernandinho.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

  17. Post update

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  19. Post update

    Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).

