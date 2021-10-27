West Ham United v Manchester City

First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 0.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Areola
- 31Johnson
- 15Dawson
- 23Diop
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 16Noble
- 11Vlasic
- 10Lanzini
- 26Masuaku
- 7Yarmolenko
Substitutes
- 4Zouma
- 5Coufal
- 8Fornals
- 20Bowen
- 22Benrahma
- 35Randolph
- 50Ashby
- 51Chesters
- 75Baptiste
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Steffen
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 6Aké
- 11Zinchenko
- 17De Bruyne
- 25Fernandinho
- 8Gündogan
- 26Mahrez
- 80Palmer
- 7Sterling
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10Grealish
- 14Laporte
- 16Rodri
- 27Cancelo
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- 53Edozie
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Nathan Aké (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez following a set piece situation.
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).
Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Issa Diop.
Offside, West Ham United. Craig Dawson tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United).
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernandinho.
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).