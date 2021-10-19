Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Everton will revive their attempts to sign Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson with a fresh bid in January after having two offers for the 20-year-old rejected in the summer transfer window. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers legend Graeme Souness has urged Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard - who is believed to be on a three-man shortlist for the Newcastle job - to reject any offer to replace Steve Bruce at the Premier League club. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou apologised to "all the employers who had little productivity" on Tuesday as a 50,000-plus crowd attended Celtic Park for a 15:30 kick-off to see their side defeat Ferencvaros 2-0 in the Europa League. (Scotsman) external-link

Blackburn Rovers believe their midfielder Joe Rothwell is "almost certain" to agree a pre-contract with Rangers in January. (Football League World) external-link

Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Hetherston believes chairman Dave Cormack's "ego is in danger of getting the club relegated" after he backed under-pressure manager Stephen Glass amid a 10-game winless run. (Daily Record) external-link

Glass says Aberdeen's young players are being let down by underperforming experienced team-mates (Press & Journal) external-link

Thomas Courts has answered his critics with an impressive start as Dundee United head coach, says ex-Tannadice manager Craig Levein. (Daily Record) external-link