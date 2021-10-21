Last updated on .From the section Irish

Saturday's five other Premiership matches are still set to go ahead as planned

Saturday's Irish Premiership game between Crusaders and Glenavon has been postponed in line with NIFL's Covid-19 case policy.

It is the third straight Crues game to be pushed back.

Last weekend's fixture against Carrick was pushed back before Tuesday's Co Antrim Shield quarter-final against Ballyclare Comrades was also postponed.

The other three games scheduled for Saturday are set to go ahead as planned.

Dungannon Swifts are in action on Friday night at home to Carrick, with Larne hosting Linfield on Monday.