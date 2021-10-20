Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Danny Cowley's Portsmouth side have conceded eight goals in their past two League One matches

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley admits he was "disappointed and ashamed" after seeing his side fall to a 4-0 home defeat by Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Former Pompey boss Paul Cook made an emphatic winning return to Fratton Park while ex-forward Connor Chaplin was also among the scorers for Town.

"Apologies after the event mean very little and I don't think anyone wants to hear me talk too much," Cowley said.

"Sometimes there's no words for a performance like that."

"We just capitulated after 40 minutes when there was very little in the game," Cowley told BBC Radio Solent.

"Our response to conceding and making a mistake was again well short."

Portsmouth have slipped to 17th in League One, just four points above the relegation zone. Having won their first three matches this season, they have won just once in their past 10 league matches.

Cowley's side have also conceded eight goals in the past two games following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Rotherham.

"I'm disappointed and ashamed and ultimately, I take responsibility for it," Cowley added. "It's my job to ensure the players perform to their best and they didn't and I have to accept and be accountable for that.

"There's a lot of disappointment and everybody in there (the dressing room) feels they've let themselves down and the people of Portsmouth.

"We have to go away and look at what we stand for, what our values are and what we want to achieve."