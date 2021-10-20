Last updated on .From the section Football

Alan George Smith collapsed at a Newcastle match

The family of a Newcastle fan who collapsed at the team's Premier League match against Tottenham on Sunday says he is "making great progress".

Play was suspended as Alan George Smith, 80, was given CPR and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Tottenham players Eric Dier and Sergio Reguilon were praised for alerting medics and officials.

"We are pleased to advise that Alan is making great progress," said Mr Smith's son Paul.

"[He] is now fully alert and is up and walking about. He will remain in hospital over the next few days while further tests are carried out. He, and our family, would like to say thank you to his friend, Don Williamson, who was with him at the time and alerted everyone to his condition.

"We would also like to thank and pay tribute to the doctors and nurses who administered CPR, the paramedics from North East Ambulance Service, St John's Ambulance, fans and stewards at the scene, as well the medical staff at the RVI and Freeman Hospital. We will be forever grateful.

"We would also like to say thank you to all of the people who have wished Alan well on social media and the players and staff of both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, especially Jamaal Lascelles who has sent a personal message. It meant so much to Alan.

"He is looking forward to getting back to St. James' Park as soon as possible."

A fan in the crowd near to the incident was Dr Tom Prichard, who spoke about his involvement on BBC Breakfast.

He said: "It all happened so quickly. I was sat in the Gallowgate End and I could see that there was something going on. Fans were calling over stewards and first-aiders and there was a lady doing CPR on someone.

"As an A&E doctor I went to offer a hand to see how I could help."

Supporters in the stand alerted players to the situation and Reguilon spoke to referee Andre Marriner, while Dier made medics aware and to attend with a defibrillator.

Mr Smith was then taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) before being moved to Freeman Hospital for specialist care.