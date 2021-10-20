Last updated on .From the section Newport

James Rowberry began assisting with Newport County's academy as a coach when he was still a teenager

Newport County manager James Rowberry says he has fulfilled a lifelong dream after his appointment to the club he supported as a child.

Born on Carisbrooke Road, less than a mile from Rodney Parade, Rowberry was a childhood mascot for the club his grandfather and father both played for.

The 36-year-old started his coaching career at Newport before leaving for Cardiff City in 2013.

"I couldn't resist the chance to come here," Rowberry told BBC Sport Wales.

Rowberry was announced as Newport's manager ahead of Tuesday's dramatic 2-2 draw with Carlisle, succeeding Michael Flynn who left the Exiles by mutual consent earlier this month after almost five years in charge.

"It gives me goosebumps thinking about it, I am so excited to be manager of the football club," he said.

"In lots of ways it is a dream come true to start my managerial career at a club that I have lots of connections to.

"I always think that if the football club is doing well then the city thrives. I've got a responsibility to push that forward with the staff around me."

James Rowberry lists Craig Reid, Jason Bowen and Kevin Cooper as his favourite former players of the club

'I understand the club'

Rowberry played in Newport's academy before retiring from playing as a 21-year-old and begin his coaching badges.

His career progressed quickly, with Rowberry leaving a role with Newport County's academy to join the Bluebirds.

He became one of the youngest individuals to complete his Uefa pro licence at the age of 29.

Rowberry was promoted a number of times at Cardiff City and has most recently been working as a first-team coach under manager Mick McCarthy and his predecessors, Neil Harris and Neil Warnock.

"I had eight or nine fantastic years at Cardiff," he said.

"But I couldn't resist the chance to come here. I've had an amazing time at Cardiff and now I need to draw on all those experiences I've gained as a a coach, as a manager."

Rowberry feels his affinity to a club he has watched his whole life as a supporter will give him an advantage in his first managerial role.

"I probably wouldn't have imagined when I started at Newport as a youth coach that I could end up as manager and with Newport as a Football League club," he reflected.

"Being from Newport and having lived in Newport my whole life, I am ecstatic to get going.

"I understand the club and how the fans feel."

Ready to be a number one

Rowberry's roots run deep with his grandfather Jimmy Jenkins and father Stephen playing for Newport, with his genuine fandom for the club easy to spot as he reeled off names from the side who played when he was mascot some 30 years ago.

However, sentiment aside, Rowberry is confident he is ready for the step-up from coaching to management.

"Ultimately I am the one who has to pick the team and I am responsible for it," he said. "The buck stops with me.

"I will stand and fall on my own decisions.

"It's been easy before when I've been saying 'I'd play him here and I'd play him there' or that I'd do this or that. It's my job now, that excites me and that's the pressure that I have been craving."

Tony Pulis, who was also born in Newport, is related to James Rowberry from marriage

Pulis has faith Rowberry will succeed

A student of coaching for half his life, Rowberry has many influential names in football he can ask for advice - he has already had calls from a plethora of former Cardiff managers - but his closest contact is one of the game's most experienced managers, Tony Pulis, who is a cousin by marriage.

"I will be myself and authentic to who I am. You take bits off everybody and learn off them in different ways but the most important thing is to be my own man," he said.

"I have already spoken to Tony (Pulis) and he just told me 'your head is on the chopping block now'.

"It's great having people like him to talk to."

Pulis feels Rowberry has what it takes to succeed, having known him for most of his life.

"Well I'm married into the family actually… so obviously I've known James for a long time," he told BBC Radio Wales.

"He's a very diligent boy. He's done a lot of work himself on the coaching side obviously with Osh (former Wales technical director Osian Roberts), the set-up down in Wales; he's always been involved in that.

"He's now had the experience of working at first-team level with some very good managers at Cardiff City.

"He's been alongside them so he's lived and breathed it.

"It's different when you walk into it and you have to do it yourself, but as a person, as a character he's a very sound lad, he's a lovely boy, lovely family man and I think it's brilliant that Newport have appointed another lad from Newport."

The Exiles, twice beaten play-off finalists in the past three seasons, are currently three points outside of a play-off berth in League Two and Pulis says Rowberry can deal with replacing Flynn, one of the club's most successful managers.

"Mike Flynn did a fabulous job there and it's big shoes to step into, but I'm sure James will cope," he added.

"I'm sure, fingers crossed, given the time he'll put his own identity on the football club and not just within the club, but also the way they play.

"Everything stops with him and the pressure is on you as an individual so it'll be different for him. But like I say, he's a very, very sound lad, very, very good character and he's an intelligent boy, so I have no doubt that he'll carry on the good work that Michael has put in place at Newport."