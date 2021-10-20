Champions League - Group E
BarcelonaBarcelona1Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0

Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22MinguezaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 45'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 2Dest
  • 17de JongSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 45'minutes
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 19Agüero
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 31Balde Martínez

Dynamo Kyiv

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Bushchan
  • 94Kedziora
  • 25Zabarnyi
  • 34Syrota
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 14de Pena
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 89Supryaha

Substitutes

  • 7Verbic
  • 8Shepelev
  • 9Ramírez
  • 13Shabanov
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 19Garmash
  • 20Karavaev
  • 22Naum dos Santos
  • 24Tymchyk
  • 71Boyko
  • 73Shkurin
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamDynamo Kyiv
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ansu Fati replaces Luuk de Jong.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Óscar Mingueza.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Barcelona 1, Dinamo Kiev 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barcelona 1, Dinamo Kiev 0.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.

  6. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Vladyslav Supryaha (Dinamo Kiev).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Vladyslav Supryaha (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 1, Dinamo Kiev 0. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Georgi Bushchan.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luuk de Jong with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Dinamo Kiev. Vitalii Mykolenko tries a through ball, but Vladyslav Supryaha is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Wednesday 20th October 2021

Top Stories