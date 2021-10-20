Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv

Substitution, Barcelona. Ansu Fati replaces Luuk de Jong.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 22MinguezaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 45'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 2Dest
- 17de JongSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 45'minutes
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 19Agüero
- 20Roberto
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28González Iglesias
- 31Balde Martínez
Dynamo Kyiv
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Bushchan
- 94Kedziora
- 25Zabarnyi
- 34Syrota
- 16Mykolenko
- 15Tsygankov
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10Shaparenko
- 14de Pena
- 29Buyalskiy
- 89Supryaha
Substitutes
- 7Verbic
- 8Shepelev
- 9Ramírez
- 13Shabanov
- 17Lyednyev
- 18Andriyevskyi
- 19Garmash
- 20Karavaev
- 22Naum dos Santos
- 24Tymchyk
- 71Boyko
- 73Shkurin
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Óscar Mingueza.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barcelona 1, Dinamo Kiev 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barcelona 1, Dinamo Kiev 0.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladyslav Supryaha (Dinamo Kiev).
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).
Post update
Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Vladyslav Supryaha (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Dinamo Kiev 0. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Georgi Bushchan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luuk de Jong with a headed pass.
Offside, Dinamo Kiev. Vitalii Mykolenko tries a through ball, but Vladyslav Supryaha is caught offside.
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.