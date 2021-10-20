Champions League - Group H
Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg0JuventusJuventus0

Zenit St Petersburg v Juventus

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kritsyuk
  • 6Lovren
  • 2Chistyakov
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 15Karavaev
  • 8Valle da Silva
  • 5Barrios
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 10Malcom
  • 11Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 7Azmoun
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 19Sutormin
  • 21Erokhin
  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 64Kravtsov
  • 85Kuznetsov
  • 91Byazrov
  • 94Khotulev

Juventus

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 27Locatelli
  • 30Bentancur
  • 14McKennie
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 9Morata
  • 22Chiesa

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 6Danilo
  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Douglas Santos tries a through ball, but Claudinho is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).

  3. Post update

    Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg).

  6. Post update

    Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32108087
2Benfica31203035
3Barcelona310216-53
4Dynamo Kyiv301206-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta31203215
2Man Utd31113304
3Villarreal31114404
4Young Boys310223-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32106337
2Sevilla30302203
3Lille302112-12
4Wolfsburg302124-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32104047
2Chelsea32012116
3Zenit St Petersburg31114134
4Malmö FF300308-80
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories