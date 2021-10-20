Last updated on .From the section Football

The 10 outfield players who started against Newcastle will not travel for Spurs

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he is not thinking about risk-taking by leaving key players out of the Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse.

Spurs sit top of Group G on goal difference with four points from their opening two games.

But none of the outfield players who started in Sunday's 3-2 win at Newcastle have made the trip to the Netherlands for Thursday's match.

Asked if he was taking a gamble, Nuno said: "No. It's not about that."

The Portuguese added: "If someone gets that interpretation, I cannot do anything.

"When you decide to think about the risk, if you always think about the risk, you cannot decide. Decisions in life, all of them have risk.

"So it's about trying to analyse and see what is better for us in terms of our process during the week and for the future."

Tottenham travel to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday and then head to Burnley on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

"We have to measure all these things," Nuno added. "But what you are trying to say, if you allow me, is not right.

"We respect all the competitions, we respect all the games, and we consider that it's better for us to start the players that are going to start, leave some players here, work, recover well, so we can be able to compete better on the Sunday, and then we have Wednesday, and over and over again.

"But I repeat myself with the way I started, if you think about risk, you'll not decide."