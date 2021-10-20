Champions League - Group G
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg1WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1

FC Red Bull Salzburg v VfL Wolfsburg

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 43Kristensen
  • 6Onguéné
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 19CamaraBooked at 19mins
  • 21Sucic
  • 13Seiwald
  • 11Aaronson
  • 27Adeyemi
  • 77Okafor

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 3Okoh
  • 7Capaldo
  • 9Adamu
  • 10Bernede
  • 14Kjærgaard
  • 15Diambou
  • 23Simic
  • 29Ludewig
  • 33Walke
  • 37Guindo
  • 95Bernardo

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 19Mbabu
  • 4Lacroix
  • 25Brooks
  • 15Roussillon
  • 8Vranckx
  • 27Arnold
  • 20Baku
  • 28Lukebakio
  • 11Steffen
  • 10Nmecha

Substitutes

  • 3Bornauw
  • 5van de Ven
  • 6Rosa Silva
  • 12Pervan
  • 17Philipp
  • 22Nmecha
  • 30Klinger
  • 33Ginczek
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luka Sucic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noah Okafor.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.

  6. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Jérôme Roussillon.

  7. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  10. Post update

    Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dodi Lukébakio (VfL Wolfsburg).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lukas Nmecha.

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jérôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  17. Post update

    Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Brenden Aaronson is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.

  20. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Maximilian Arnold.

