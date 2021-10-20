FC Red Bull Salzburg v VfL Wolfsburg

Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1.
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 18Köhn
- 43Kristensen
- 6Onguéné
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 19CamaraBooked at 19mins
- 21Sucic
- 13Seiwald
- 11Aaronson
- 27Adeyemi
- 77Okafor
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 3Okoh
- 7Capaldo
- 9Adamu
- 10Bernede
- 14Kjærgaard
- 15Diambou
- 23Simic
- 29Ludewig
- 33Walke
- 37Guindo
- 95Bernardo
Wolfsburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Casteels
- 19Mbabu
- 4Lacroix
- 25Brooks
- 15Roussillon
- 8Vranckx
- 27Arnold
- 20Baku
- 28Lukebakio
- 11Steffen
- 10Nmecha
Substitutes
- 3Bornauw
- 5van de Ven
- 6Rosa Silva
- 12Pervan
- 17Philipp
- 22Nmecha
- 30Klinger
- 33Ginczek
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luka Sucic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noah Okafor.
Post update
Hand ball by Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg).
Post update
Attempt missed. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Jérôme Roussillon.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dodi Lukébakio (VfL Wolfsburg).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lukas Nmecha.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
Post update
Foul by Jérôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Brenden Aaronson is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Maximilian Arnold.