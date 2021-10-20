Champions League - Group E
BenficaBenfica0Bayern MunichBayern Munich0

Benfica v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Benfica

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 4Veríssimo da Silva
  • 30Otamendi
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 20João Mário
  • 28Weigl
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 15Yaremchuk
  • 9Núñez

Substitutes

  • 2Junior
  • 7Sousa Soares
  • 11Meité
  • 17Cupido Goncalves
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 23Radonjic
  • 49Taarabt
  • 55Goncalves Bernardo
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 88Matias Ramos
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
  • 97Reis Ferreira

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 11Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 24Tolisso
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Benfica).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané tries a through ball, but Marcel Sabitzer is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by João Mário (Benfica).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafa with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  20. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

