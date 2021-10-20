Benfica v Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Benfica
Formation 3-4-3
- 99Vlachodimos
- 4Veríssimo da Silva
- 30Otamendi
- 5Vertonghen
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 20João Mário
- 28Weigl
- 3Grimaldo
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 15Yaremchuk
- 9Núñez
Substitutes
- 2Junior
- 7Sousa Soares
- 11Meité
- 17Cupido Goncalves
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 23Radonjic
- 49Taarabt
- 55Goncalves Bernardo
- 77Aleixo Leite
- 88Matias Ramos
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
- 97Reis Ferreira
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 6Kimmich
- 18Sabitzer
- 25Müller
- 10Sané
- 11Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 7Gnabry
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 24Tolisso
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Benfica).
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané tries a through ball, but Marcel Sabitzer is caught offside.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Mário (Benfica).
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafa with a cross.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.