Champions League - Group G
LilleLille0SevillaSevilla0

Lille v Sevilla

Line-ups

Lille

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Grbic
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 6José Fonte
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 28Mandava
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 21André
  • 24Mvom Onana
  • 7Bamba
  • 9David
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 5Gudmundsson
  • 8da Silva Rocha
  • 10Ikoné
  • 11Yazici
  • 16Jakubech
  • 19Lihadji
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 22Weah
  • 27Niasse

Sevilla

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 4Rekik
  • 19Acuña
  • 18Delaney
  • 25Reges
  • 21Torres
  • 7Fernández Saez
  • 12Mir
  • 5Ocampos

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Augustinsson
  • 8Jordán
  • 10Rakitic
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 17Lamela
  • 24Gómez
  • 30Carmona
  • 33Pastor
  • 36Romero
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Bamba (Lille).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin André.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Delaney.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Lille. Mehmet Zeki Çelik tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).

  9. Post update

    Renato Sanches (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Burak Yilmaz (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Karim Rekik (Sevilla).

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32108087
2Benfica31203035
3Barcelona310216-53
4Dynamo Kyiv301206-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta32104227
2Villarreal31114404
3Young Boys310223-13
4Man Utd310234-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32106337
2Sevilla30302203
3Lille302112-12
4Wolfsburg302124-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32104047
2Chelsea32012116
3Zenit St Petersburg31114134
4Malmö FF300308-80
