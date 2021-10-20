Lille v Sevilla

Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Lille
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Grbic
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 6José Fonte
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 28Mandava
- 18Renato Sanches
- 21André
- 24Mvom Onana
- 7Bamba
- 9David
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 5Gudmundsson
- 8da Silva Rocha
- 10Ikoné
- 11Yazici
- 16Jakubech
- 19Lihadji
- 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 22Weah
- 27Niasse
Sevilla
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 20Santos Silva
- 4Rekik
- 19Acuña
- 18Delaney
- 25Reges
- 21Torres
- 7Fernández Saez
- 12Mir
- 5Ocampos
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 3Augustinsson
- 8Jordán
- 10Rakitic
- 11El Haddadi
- 14Rodríguez
- 17Lamela
- 24Gómez
- 30Carmona
- 33Pastor
- 36Romero
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Jonathan Bamba (Lille).
Attempt saved. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin André.
Attempt saved. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Delaney.
Offside, Lille. Mehmet Zeki Çelik tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.
Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).
Renato Sanches (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Burak Yilmaz (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karim Rekik (Sevilla).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.