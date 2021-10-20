Young Boys v Villarreal

Foul by Francis Coquelin (Villarreal).
Line-ups
Young Boys
Formation 5-3-2
- 26von Ballmoos
- 13Moumi Ngamaleu
- 4Camara
- 30Lauper
- 25Lefort
- 21García
- 20Aebischer
- 35Martins Pereira
- 16Fassnacht
- 17Siebatcheu
- 15Elia
Substitutes
- 7Spielmann
- 8Sierro
- 9Kanga
- 10Sulejmani
- 11Jankewitz
- 14Bürgy
- 19Mambimbi
- 24Maceiras
- 32Rieder
- 36Hefti
- 61Zbinden
- 68Laidani
Villarreal
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Rulli
- 8Foyth
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 21Pino
- 5Parejo
- 6Capoue
- 19Coquelin
- 24Pedraza
- 7Moreno
- 15Danjuma
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 9Alcácer
- 10Iborra
- 11Chukwueze
- 12Estupiñán
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 17Raba Antolín
- 18Moreno
- 20Peña
- 22Mandi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).
Goal!
Goal! Young Boys 0, Villarreal 2. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a set piece situation.
Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. Meschak Elia (Young Boys) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Martins Pereira following a fast break.
Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys).
Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys).
Goal!
Goal! Young Boys 0, Villarreal 1. Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.