Champions League - Group F
Young BoysYoung Boys0VillarrealVillarreal2

Young Boys v Villarreal

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Young Boys

Formation 5-3-2

  • 26von Ballmoos
  • 13Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 4Camara
  • 30Lauper
  • 25Lefort
  • 21García
  • 20Aebischer
  • 35Martins Pereira
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 17Siebatcheu
  • 15Elia

Substitutes

  • 7Spielmann
  • 8Sierro
  • 9Kanga
  • 10Sulejmani
  • 11Jankewitz
  • 14Bürgy
  • 19Mambimbi
  • 24Maceiras
  • 32Rieder
  • 36Hefti
  • 61Zbinden
  • 68Laidani

Villarreal

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 21Pino
  • 5Parejo
  • 6Capoue
  • 19Coquelin
  • 24Pedraza
  • 7Moreno
  • 15Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Iborra
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 17Raba Antolín
  • 18Moreno
  • 20Peña
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
Referee:
Sergey Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamYoung BoysAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Francis Coquelin (Villarreal).

  2. Post update

    Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Young Boys 0, Villarreal 2. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Meschak Elia (Young Boys) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Martins Pereira following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys).

  11. Post update

    Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Young Boys 0, Villarreal 1. Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza with a cross.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32108087
2Benfica31203035
3Barcelona310216-53
4Dynamo Kyiv301206-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta32104227
2Villarreal31115414
3Young Boys310224-23
4Man Utd310234-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32106337
2Sevilla30302203
3Lille302112-12
4Wolfsburg302124-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32104047
2Chelsea32013126
3Zenit St Petersburg31114134
4Malmö FF300309-90
View full Champions League tables

