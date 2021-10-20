Last updated on .From the section Southend

Kevin Maher has spent the past three seasons coaching at Bristol Rovers

Southend United have appointed club legend Kevin Maher as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 44-year-old made 386 league appearances for the Shrimpers between 1998 and 2008.

Maher, who has left his role as first team coach at Bristol Rovers to take the job, takes over with the club 20th in the National League.

TSouthend sacked Phil Brown earlier this month after a 4-0 home defeat by Chesterfield.

Maher will be assisted by Darren Currie and Mark Bentley.

"I'm absolutely delighted. Walking back in and the familiar surroundings that I've been so used to throughout my playing career and also coaching career, I'm delighted to be back and can't wait to get started and hopefully help the club move in the right direction," Maher told the club website. external-link

"While it's brilliant to have the connections as a player, what I've learnt throughout my career has been a massive part of that and we had some brilliant times, we want to bring them back.

"It's going to take time. It's been a difficult time for the club in the last few years, but everyone is now pulling in the direction that we want to bring success back to this football club."