Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

There's five fixtures on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership before reigning champions Rangers travel to face St Mirren on Sunday.

Aberdeen v Hibernian (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has no new injury worries, with only defender Andrew Considine, who will be sidelined until the new year following knee surgery, missing Hibernian's visit.

Hibs right-back Paul McGinn has recovered from the knock that ruled him out of last weekend's defeat by Dundee United.

However, winger Daniel McKay will be absent "for the foreseeable future" after suffering a "nasty" ankle injury in training.

Centre-half Ryan Porteous completes a two-match ban, while midfielder Kyle Magennis is still absent with a knock along with long-term absentees Christian Doidge, Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie.

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes: "Everybody knows results have been a bit disappointing. You come in and you are a little bit down around the place I suppose, but you need to pick yourself up.

"The only thing lacking is results and points on the table, which is obviously the most important thing. So there has to be an onus on the group to turn it around."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "It annoyed me coming out of the top four. It's annoyed the players because we have been there for the last 18 months, so we want to put that right and we can do that by winning at the weekend.

"We have had a good positive week in terms of training, but we will be judged by what we produce on the pitch at Pittodrie on Saturday."

Did you know? Aberdeen are without a win in 10 games in all competitions, losing five in a row, including their latest two at home, while Hibs are looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat that followed seven without a loss.

Celtic v St Johnstone (Saturday, 15:00)

Full-back Josip Juranovic and midfielder James McCarthy return to the Celtic squad following injury.

Winger James Forrest and centre-half Christopher Jullien are nearing a return, but left-back Greg Taylor remains out while midfielder Karamoko Dembele faces further time on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.

St Johnstone will be without Shaun Rooney after the wing-back suffered an ankle injury during last weekend's defeat by Livingston.

Centre-half Liam Gordon will be assessed following his return to training from a knee injury, while midfielder Ali Crawford has stepped up his recovery from a groin issue.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It will be a tough game. Obviously they had a fantastic year last year and I kind of followed them through their early European efforts, where I thought they were impressive.

"They are a difficult team to play against. They make it very hard for any opposition they play, so it will be a good test for us."

St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart: "When you go to Celtic Park, no matter what time, it is always going to be extremely difficult regardless of your previous results, so you are always going to be extra focused going there.

"We are under no illusions how difficult it's gong to be be so we are definitely going to have to up to improve from last week. We had never done anything even close to a performance like that, especially goals we conceded were really poor."

Did you know? Celtic are seeking a fourth straight win against a side who have gone 19 games without a victory against Saturday's hosts - 11 at Celtic Park.

Dundee United v Motherwell (Saturday, 15:00)

Dylan Levitt is set to return for Dundee United after the on-loan Manchester United midfielder missed last weekend's victory over Hibs with a knee strain.

Defender Liam Smith is close to a return, but striker Marc McNulty remains out.

Motherwell have no fresh injuries for the trip to Tannadice, with midfielder Robbie Crawford the only absentee with an ankle injury.

Dundee United striker Max Biamou told DUTV: "It's completely different for me because I have played for Coventry for four years now, so I need to adapt my football to the new players. Maybe tactically it's completely different, so I need to adapt my football.

"But I enjoy it and the team is very good and we are doing very well in the league. I have only had two weeks of training sessions with my new team-mates so I have to be patient and definitely know my time will come."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "When we were putting this squad together, I wanted the situation where I am having to leave out excellent players who I trust implicitly and value, because we have a squad full of good quality that can compete with each other, and that's been the case with three players this week.

"I am putting myself under pressure by trying to create that squad, but I know over the course of the season that will help us. There is a healthy competition in the squad and they are fully respectful when they don't get picked that there's a good player in the team in front of them."

Did you know? United are unbeaten in three games, winning two in a row, while Well have lost two in a row but are without a loss in three meetings with their hosts.

Heart of Midlothian v Dundee (Saturday, 15:00)

Hearts have a full-strength squad as they bid to go top of the Premiership by beating Dundee as manager Robbie Neilson begins his three-game touchline ban.

Midfielders Jamie Walker and Aaron McEneff have not been involved in recent match-day squads.

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne is unavailable after injuring his knee last weekend, but centre-half Liam Fontaine, midfielder Paul McGowan and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor return to the squad following coronavirus issues. Striker Alex Jakubiak remains a long-term absentee.

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "We had a couple of games against them last year, but there were no fans there. When the fans come back, the fans will make the noise and I'm sure they will on Saturday.

"Probably at the start of last season, the two teams were expected to compete at the top of the table. When you have that, there is always going be an edge in the game and I expect, also with the historic stuff, it will be like that on Saturday."

Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam told DEETV: "To get the first win is great, but it is important that we don't just think that, because of that, we are in a good place. It wasn't a pretty sight being bottom of the league, so we have to pick up and get results and push us up the league.

"It is a another tough test at the weekend - it is a challenge but one we are looking forward to. They are in good form, but you are not playing Man City or Man United, you are playing Hearts and we are capable of going there and getting a result."

Did you know? Hearts are still unbeaten in the Premiership since their return to the division - and in seven outings overall - while Dundee's win over Aberdeen last weekend was their first in the league since their promotion.

Ross County v Livingston (Saturday, 15:00)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has reported no fresh injuries for their Livingston's visit.

Full-backs Connor Randall and Jake Vokins are in the latter stages of their recoveries.

Left-back James Penrice drops out for Livingston after travelling to Leicester for hernia surgery.

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie is close to a return following an ankle problem but is unlikely to feature in Dingwall.

Midfielder Keaghan Jacobs and defender Tom Parkes are pushing for comebacks, while Adam Lewis remains on the sidelines and on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper Daniel Barden is set to begin cancer treatment.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We gave away a couple of horror goals against St Mirren, but I was delighted with the way they put themselves forward in the second half and went on the front foot.

"To see we were in the game until the last minute and pressing to try and get the equaliser, keeps confidence. We will be okay."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Daniel found out he had the tumour before the Hearts game and had a good idea that it could be cancerous. The big man, fair play to him, asked to stay on to the Saturday before he travelled down to see the specialist on the Monday after the Hearts game.

"I'm gutted for him. He was actually getting to the standards that we needed in the Premiership, he was training really well, and it's a wee bit frightening to think that he was out there training with cancer in his body. The fighter in Daniel, he is a professional athlete, he is going to meet this challenge head on."

Did you know? County are without a win in nine games since the Premiership started, losing three in a row, while Livingston ended a run of three defeats by winning away at St Johnstone last weekend and were unbeaten in three meetings with the Dingwall side last season.

St Mirren v Rangers (Sunday, 12:00)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has a full squad from which to pick after defender Charles Dunne returned to the bench in last weekend's win over Ross County, while attacking midfielder Greg Kiltie has shaken off a knee injury.

Rangers centre-half Leon Balogun is an injury doubt with a hamstring problem picked up in Thursday's Europa League win over Brondby and is rated as 50-50 by manager Steven Gerrard.

Midfielder Ryan Jack and winger Ryan Kent are nearing returns but are still out along with centre-half Filip Helander and midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh. However, Finland midfielder Glen Kamara returns from his European suspension.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We're on an impressive run, but I still don't believe we're anywhere near playing at the level we're capable of. I still think there's a hell of a lot more to come from this group.

"That's great from our point of view. Three wins on the spin in this league is extremely difficult to do. This is the first time since 2008 that we've achieved that. It shows how far we've come as a group."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Leon Balogun has an outside chance for the weekend, but we also have to analyse the risk, so we will make a really late decision on that one.

"It's a big day for Ryan Jack as he is back with the team in training for the first time in seven months. We have had to slow down on Ryan Kent slightly. We are hoping to have him available around the Aberdeen game [27 October], or just slightly after."

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in six outings, winning three in a row but have only beaten Rangers once in their past 15 meetings - in Paisley, 3-2 in the League Cup back in December.

