The 2021-22 FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, 14 May 2022

AFC Sudbury's FA Cup first-round tie with Colchester United will be shown live on BBC Two - along with St Albans City's match with Forest Green Rovers.

Sudbury, who play in the eighth tier of English football, have won five matches to reach the first round.

They will host League Two Colchester on Friday, 5 November at 19:55 GMT.

St Albans City's home tie with League Two leaders Forest Green on Sunday, 7 November (17:15) will also been shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Six of the 40 first-round ties are being televised live between 5-8 November.

ITV will show Banbury United v Barrow, Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle, Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town and Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City.

The FA live broadcast fee for this coverage is £50,000 per club.

Sudbury, fourth in the Isthmian League North Division, are in the first round for the first time since 2000-01.

Their average league attendance this season is 276, but the Suffolk non-league club are hoping for a crowd eight times that number for the visit of Colchester, 19th in League Two.

St Albans City are sixth in National League South - the sixth tier of English football - and will look to produce a surprise by knocking out Forest Green who sit four points clear at the top of League Two.

FA Cup first-round televised games

Friday, 5 November

AFC Sudbury v Colchester United 19:55 kick-off - live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 6 November

Banbury United v Barrow 17:15 - live on ITV4

Sunday, 7 November

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle 12:15 - live on ITV

Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town 15:00 - live on ITV4

St Albans City v Forest Green Rovers 17:15 - live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Monday, 8 November

Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City 19:45 - live on ITV4