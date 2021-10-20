Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Defeat at Havant and Waterlooville means Torquay have failed to win any of their past four matches - losing three of them

Torquay United's supporters were 'let down' by their side after their 4-2 FA Cup defeat at Havant and Waterlooville according to manager Gary Johnson.

Ex-Torquay player Joe Oastler gave Havant an eighth-minute lead, but Chiori Johnson and Klaidi Lolos struck just before half time for the Gulls.

Jake McCarthy levelled midway through the second half before Torquay had Dan Martin sent off with 17 minutes left.

Scott Rendell and Tommy Wright scored in the final 10 minutes for Havant.

"The travelling fans were let down definitely today, in quality and in passion," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"For five minutes we gave it a go, but we were well short."

The fourth qualifying round replay loss to National League South opposition meant Torquay missed out on making the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in four years.