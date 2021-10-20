Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Nigel Adkins had led sides to promotion from League One three times since 2007

Charlton Athletic have sacked manager Nigel Adkins after seven months in charge at The Valley.

The Addicks have won only two out of 13 League One matches and are in the relegation zone after their 3-2 home loss to Accrington on Tuesday.

"We are all disappointed that it hasn't worked out this season," owner Thomas Sandgaard told the club website.

Assistant manager Johnnie Jackson will take temporary charge and be assisted by coach Jason Euell.

"Nigel joined us at the end of last season and had an immediate impact, as we finished the season well, just missing out on a play-off place on goal difference.

"Unfortunately, we haven't been able to carry that form into this season," said Sandgaard.

"I'd like to thank Nigel for his hard work, positivity and continued professionalism during his time at the club."

Former Southampton, Hull City and Reading boss Adkins agreed a two-and-a-half year contract in March after succeeding Lee Bowyer as manager.

He was the first managerial appointment after Sandgaard took over the club following a troubled period under previous owners East Street Investments and had good pedigree having led Southampton from League One to the Premier League in back-to-back seasons from 2010.

Adkins had previously led Scunthorpe United to the 2007 League One title and promotion from the third tier via the play-offs two years later.

He started well at Charlton, losing just one of his first 10 games in charge as the Addicks ended the season in eighth place, just one point outside the play-offs.

In the summer, Adkins brought in 15 players and 16 left, but his new-look side failed to gel into one that could repeat the form from last season - they have won only one of their past eight league games, having failed to win any of their first four.

The team has struggled defensively and only Morecambe have let in more than the 23 goals Charlton have conceded this season, the joint second worst total in the division.

Analysis

Louis Mendez, BBC Radio London Charlton Athletic reporter

"It's a shame as he was a good man who came in with good intentions and started off really well.

"But this season has started off poorly and just got progressively worse.

"I know he was disappointed with how the transfer window went this summer - Charlton acted too late and didn't really have a pre-season behind them, and the inability to put a settled side out in terms of fitness set Charlton back a bit.

"Every now and then we would get a glimpse that something would change, but the performances have been disjointed and it hasn't really worked out for him."