Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 22 October

Flint Town United v The New Saints; 19:45 BST: The top two go head to head at Cae-y-Castell on Friday evening, with unbeaten leaders New Saints seven points clear of Neil Gibson's side. Saints won 6-0 in last season's corresponding fixture and Adrian Cieslewicz's goal secured a 1-0 win at Park Hall in August. Flint, with former Saint Mike Wilde the league's top scorer with nine goals, will be looking for a first league win over their opponents since 1995.

Aberystwyth Town v Penybont; 20:00 BST: Aberystwyth moved out of the bottom two with victory at basement side Cefn Druids in their last league game at the expense of Haverfordwest, who seventh placed Penybont beat in their last league game. Last season's two fixtures between the sides both ended 1-1.

Saturday, 23 October

Bala Town v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Barry have lost their last four league games and are eighth in the table, four points outside the top six and six points behind fourth placed Bala, who suffered their first league defeat of the season in their previous game against The New Saints. August's encounter at Jenner Park ended goalless.

Cardiff Met v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Nomads are without a win in seven league games and are ninth in the table while Cardiff Met, despite some mixed results, are sixth. Goals from Priestley Farquharson and Craig Curran secured victory for Connah's Quay at Cyncoed in last season's corresponding fixture.

Haverfordwest County v Cefn Druids; 14:30 BST: The current bottom two sides meet, although County are seven points ahead of Druids, who are without a league win so far this season and with former Spurs winger Andy Turner still in interim charge. Last season's corresponding fixture finished 1-1 while County won 2-0 in the phase two game at Bridge Meadow.

Newtown v Caernarfon Town; 17:15 BST: Apart from leaders The New Saints, Newtown are the form team with three successive wins which sees them third in the table. Caernarfon are two points behind them in fifth spot having lost to Flint in their last league game. Jordan Evans and Arron Williams were the scorers as Chris Hughes' Newtown won 2-0 at Caernarfon in August.