Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson will miss his side's next two matches after testing positive for Covid-19.

Assistant manager Craig Short and club captain John Mousinho will take charge of their League One trip to Burton on Saturday and EFL Trophy fixture against Tottenham under-21s on Tuesday.

Robinson also missed Tuesday's League One victory against Shrewsbury while he was awaiting the result of a PCR test.

The 41-year-old will be required to isolate until next Thursday.