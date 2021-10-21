Karl Robinson: Oxford United boss tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss two matches
Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson will miss his side's next two matches after testing positive for Covid-19.
Assistant manager Craig Short and club captain John Mousinho will take charge of their League One trip to Burton on Saturday and EFL Trophy fixture against Tottenham under-21s on Tuesday.
Robinson also missed Tuesday's League One victory against Shrewsbury while he was awaiting the result of a PCR test.
The 41-year-old will be required to isolate until next Thursday.