Sweden's players celebrate after Louise Quinn's own goal gave them a 1-0 win

A first-half own goal by Louise Quinn saw the Republic of Ireland lose 1-0 to Sweden in the first of their World Cup Group A qualifiers in Dublin.

A low drive by Stina Blackstenius deflected off the foot of the Birmingham City defender and into the net six minutes before half-time.

Katie McCabe and Lucy Quinn came closest to scoring for the hosts who put in a credible home performance.

The world-ranked number two Swedes top the group with three wins from three.

In the night's other game in the group, Finland kept up their 100% start to the campaign as a 3-0 victory at Georgia helped them keep up their pursuit of Sweden.

The Republic are away to Finland in their next fixture on Tuesday, followed by home matches against Slovakia and Georgia in November.

Vera Pauw's side contained the group's number one seeds well for large spells despite finding themselves under pressure and encamped inside their own half for much of the first 25 minutes.

Blackstenius curled a shot into Courtney Brosnan's arms from a tight angle but at the other end McCabe flashed an effort wide from outside the area.

Both sides had appeals for penalties waved away by referee Deborah Anex and then Filippa Angeldal unleashed a dipping 25-yard strike that Brosnan brilliantly tipped over the bar.

The decisive moment of the match arrived in the 39th minute - Angeldal fed Blackstenius, who surged into the left side of the box, cut inside and drilled in a low effort that cannoned off the instep of the unfortunate Quinn, dribbling past the wrong-footed Brosnan.

Four minutes after the break a deep free-kick fell to Lucy Quinn, whose measured attempt slid a yard past the left-hand post.

Blackstenius forced a good save from Brosnan midway through the second period and the Irish keeper distinguished herself again by palming away Fridolina Rolfo's angled drive.

The hosts put together a late flurry of balls into the box during six minutes of time added on but were unable to fashion an equaliser.