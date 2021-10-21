Last updated on .From the section Hull

Tom Huddlestone has made four appearances for Hull City so far this season

Hull City will be without midfielder Tom Huddlestone for four to six weeks after he picked up an injury in Wednesday's defeat by Peterborough.

The 34-year-old had a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury, but in a different area of the muscle, and was replaced.

"None of us could foresee what was going to happen and how this was going to come about," boss Grant McCann said.

"Tom has felt good over the last 10 to 12 days, so again it's a kick in the teeth for us."

Huddlestone, who had to be substituted after only 29 minutes in the 2-1 home loss, spent time on the sidelines in September after suffering a similar injury in training.