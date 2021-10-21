Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Police were needed to calm tensions between Rapid Vienna and West Ham fans

West Ham and Manchester United have both been fined by Uefa for trouble during European games in September.

The Hammers must pay 60,000 Euros (£50,567) after both sets of fans threw objects during their 2-0 victory over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League.

It followed visiting supporters jumping over barriers to goad their West Ham counterparts at the London Stadium.

United were charged for fans throwing objects and invading the pitch in their Champions League win over Villarreal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an injury-time goal at Old Trafford as the hosts came from behind to triumph 2-1 in Group F.

United's fines totalled 8,375 Euros (£7,058) and have to be paid within 90 days.

Meanwhile, Arsenal Women have been warned for their team's improper conduct during a 4-1 defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League.