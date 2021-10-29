Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest

Attempt blocked. Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 5de Wijs
- 6Barbet
- 37Adomah
- 7Johansen
- 17Dozzell
- 16McCallum
- 10Chair
- 21Willock
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 8Amos
- 11Austin
- 12Ball
- 13Archer
- 19Gray
- 20Dunne
- 22Odubajo
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30Samba
- 4Worrall
- 3Figueiredo
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 22Yates
- 8Colback
- 15Lowe
- 23Lolley
- 20Johnson
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 11Zinckernagel
- 13Bong
- 17Mighten
- 21Ojeda
- 33Taylor
- 37Garner
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.
Attempt saved. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers).
Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.