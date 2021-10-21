Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are confident of signing Japan forward Daizen Maeda, 24, from manager Ange Postecoglou's former club Yokohama F Marinos in January. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Postecoglou admits he's placing big demands on Celtic centre-back pairing Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Record) external-link

Celtic forward Karamoko Dembele suffered a setback in his comeback from an ankle fracture and has now undergone surgery. (Sun) external-link

"Do I look happy? Do I look settled? Don't ask me silly questions then," said Rangers manager Steven Gerrard following the 2-0 win over Brondby amid speculation linking him with Newcastle. (BT Sport via Record external-link )

Gerrard says he will be praying over Leon Balogun's fitness after the Rangers defender hobbled off having scored in Thursday's win. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers defender Connor Goldson, out of contract at the end of the season, hints he wants to stay at Ibrox. (BT Sport via Sun external-link )

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says referee Don Robertson turned a blind eye to an incident involving Rangers' Juninho Bacuna in last weekend's draw at Ibrox, describing it as "the old Glasgow long blink". (Sun) external-link

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts is comfortable with Tangerines fans dreaming of European qualification but says his side "aren't the finished article". (Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass sees the Dons' next four games as "an opportunity for us to right a lot of wrongs" following five defeats in a row. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Glass insists his Aberdeen players have not lost belief. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Craig Bryson could make his first start of the season for St Johnstone at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Courier - subscription required) external-link