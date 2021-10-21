Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Paul Simpson led England to victory at the Under-20 World Cup in 2017

Bristol City coach Paul Simpson has left the club by mutual agreement.

The 55-year-old had been with the club for 14 months after coming in to support former boss Dean Holden.

Simpson had been assistant head coach at Ashton Gate until undergoing treatment for cancer in July.

The former Carlisle and Preston manager returned to work at the end of August and became first-team coach after Curtis Fleming was brought in as assistant manager last month.

"Paul has been a great support during his time with us and we are very thankful for all he has done for the club. We wish him all the best for the future," Bristol City chief executive Richard Gould told the club website.