Last updated on .From the section Southend

Stan Collymore ended his playing career with a spell in Spain for Real Oviedo

Stan Collymore is set to become head of football operations at Southend United, BBC Essex reports.

The 50-year-old former striker was a member of the panel which appointed Kevin Maher as manager on Wednesday.

And Collymore is now set for talks with chief executive Tom Lawrence about a formal role at Roots Hall.

Southend are currently 20th in the National League, having lost five of their last six games, leading to the sacking of former manager Phil Brown.

Collymore's 15 goals in 30 appearances for the Shrimpers earned him a £2.25m transfer to Nottingham Forest, from where he moved to Liverpool in 1995 as he became one of the Premier League's leading strikers, and also won three England caps.

Earlier this month, he offered to work for the Shrimpers for free in the hope of helping improve their fortunes following recent protests by supporters.

It led to the 50-year-old being co-opted into the group of four, also including chairman Ron Martin, Lawrence and director Gary Lockett, to choose a new manager.

Southend have been relegated in each of the last two seasons, and lost their place in the English Football League after 101 years in May.