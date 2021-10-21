Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

Amy Irons has some making up to do in this season's Sportscene Predictions with just two wins from nine rounds of fixtures.

This week, The Nine presenter takes on Partick Thistle defender Richard Foster.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

AmyRichard
Aberdeen v Hibernian1-12-1
Celtic v St Johnstone2-03-0
Dundee United v Motherwell1-01-1
Hearts v Dundee2-13-1
Ross County v Livingston0-11-2
St Mirren v Rangers (Sun)1-22-2

Aberdeen v Hibernian (Sat 15:00 BST)

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Derek's prediction: 2-1

Celtic v St Johnstone

Celtic v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Richard's prediction: 3-0

Dundee United v Motherwell

Dundee United v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Derek's prediction: 1-1

Hearts v Dundee

Hearts v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Derek's prediction: 3-1

Ross County v Livingston

Ross County v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Derek's prediction: 1-2

St Mirren v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

St Mirren v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Derek's prediction: 2-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Richard Gordon70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy340
Pundits640
Amy v Pundits
P9W2D0L7

