Amy Irons has some making up to do in this season's Sportscene Predictions with just two wins from nine rounds of fixtures.

This week, The Nine presenter takes on Partick Thistle defender Richard Foster.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Aberdeen v Hibernian (Sat 15:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Derek's prediction: 2-1

Celtic v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Richard's prediction: 3-0

Dundee United v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Derek's prediction: 1-1

Hearts v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Derek's prediction: 3-1

Ross County v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Derek's prediction: 1-2

St Mirren v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Derek's prediction: 2-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Richard Gordon 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 340 Pundits 640