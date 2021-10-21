Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons has some making up to do in this season's Sportscene Predictions with just two wins from nine rounds of fixtures.
This week, The Nine presenter takes on Partick Thistle defender Richard Foster.
For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.
|Amy
|Richard
|Aberdeen v Hibernian
|1-1
|2-1
|Celtic v St Johnstone
|2-0
|3-0
|Dundee United v Motherwell
|1-0
|1-1
|Hearts v Dundee
|2-1
|3-1
|Ross County v Livingston
|0-1
|1-2
|St Mirren v Rangers (Sun)
|1-2
|2-2
Aberdeen v Hibernian (Sat 15:00 BST)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Derek's prediction: 2-1
Celtic v St Johnstone
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Richard's prediction: 3-0
Dundee United v Motherwell
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Derek's prediction: 1-1
Hearts v Dundee
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Derek's prediction: 3-1
Ross County v Livingston
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Derek's prediction: 1-2
St Mirren v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Derek's prediction: 2-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|340
|Pundits
|640
|Amy v Pundits
|P9
|W2
|D0
|L7