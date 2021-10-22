Last updated on .From the section Football

Northern Ireland have won their opening two World Cup qualifiers

Manager Kenny Shiels says Northern Ireland are "not afraid of anybody" as they bid to upset England at Wembley.

Despite being ranked 40 places below the Lionesses, Shiels believes his side can win Saturday's World Cup qualifier.

He said: "We're the only team in Europe that has won six competitive games this calendar year. We're in a good place.

"We're not afraid of anybody. Whoever comes along we will be very sporting and will try and beat them."

Shiels is confident the Irish can bounce back from the 6-0 friendly thrashing by the Lionesses in February and not let the occasion get to them.

"It's an environment that people talk about crossing the white line," said the 65-year-old.

"We have to make sure we don't play the facilities or the fantastic arena that we are playing in.

"We will do our best to simplify it. Whatever club they play for, we respect that, but will do our best to compete in an 11 v 11 environment."

Shiels also isn't concerned the only two Northern Ireland players who play in the Women's Super League will both miss Saturday's game.

Everton striker Simone Magill is unavailable due to a family bereavement, while Birmingham City defender Rebecca Holloway has withdrawn from the squad through injury.

Crusaders Strikers forward Emily Wilson is available, though, after recovering from a knock.

Shiels added: "We're all a squad and number one and number 23 are all treated the same way and can all offer the same amount. We've just lost two players and we have to replace them. It's not a problem."

'I expect a harder game'

Sarina Wiegman won her opening two games as England manager

After scoring 18 and conceding none in their last two matches, England manager Sarina Wiegman is expecting a more competitive opponent in the Irish team.

She said: "We shouldn't underestimate anyone we play against, but we can predict what we can expect. We expect to have ball possession a lot, but they have some qualities, still they are growing. They have done well the first two games in this qualification round.

"I expect a harder game than we had last month. We know Northern Ireland have qualified for the Euros for the first time which is really good. They have been in transition a little bit. I'm really excited to get to the game."

Wiegman confirmed her 24-strong squad are all fit for the Wembley encounter - the Lionesses' first competitive fixture at the national stadium.

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will be captain on Saturday, plus the trip to Latvia on Tuesday, 26 October (18:30 BST).

Williamson, 24, wore the armband for the first time in last month's thumping 8-0 and 10-0 wins over North Macedonia and Luxembourg in the absence of the injured Steph Houghton.

However, Wiegman said she is yet to make a decision on who will be permanent captain.