Dungannon Swifts players congratulate goalscorer Ryan Mayse after his first-half strike.

Two Ryan Mayse goals gave Dungannon Swifts their second league win of the season and moved them above Portadown into 10th place in the table.

Darragh McBrien provided the pass out of defence in the 14th minute and Mayse completed the counter-attack by taking one touch and rifling an angled drive into the net past Neil Shields.

Mayse's second came two minutes from time at Stangmore Park.

The diminutive forward rounded Shields and slotted into the bottom corner.

Joe McCready provided the long ball out of defence for Mayse to run onto and he applied the clinical finish to make the three points safe for his side and score his fifth goal of the season.

Carrick remain seventh in the Premiership standings as they suffered a second successive top-flight defeat, having lost to Linfield in their last fixture two weeks ago.

Dungannon came into the game with a poor defensive record, their goals against column standing at 24 and having conceded four goals in each of their last three league outings.

Tyrone All-Ireland winning goalkeeper was between the sticks for the home side for the first time in almost two years in place of the injured Alex Moore and he was quickly called into action to block Emmett McGuckin's effort.

Mayse then had a drive well palmed away by Shields, before he broke the deadlock soon after.

Carrick enjoyed an ample share of possession but were unable to fashion many clearcut chances.

Before Mayse's late clincher, Oisin Smyth went close with a series of free-kicks from outside the area for Swifts, forcing Shields to palm away on one occasion.