Bury FC have not played a competitive match since May 2019

The administrator of Bury FC says they have entered a period of exclusivity with a buyer for the purchase of Gigg Lane and the club's name.

Bury were expelled from the EFL in August 2019 and placed into administration in November 2020.

"The party involved wants to restart Bury and get it back into the leagues and running as it should be," said administrator Steven Wiseglass.

He told BBC Radio Manchester: "I'm confident they can drive this forward."

"They've got until the end of November to sign the contracts. I'm hoping we should be in a position to complete the sale by the end of the year.

"Once the money comes in it will be used to pay the existing debts. The club will be debt-free.

"If they can get everything sorted that they need to then I would be extremely hopeful they will be back in the league pyramid next season."

After Bury FC was expelled from the English Football League in August 2019, supporters formed a separate club, Bury AFC, which was admitted to the 10th-tier North West Counties League Division One North for last season.