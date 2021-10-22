Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has scored in his last nine games for Liverpool going into Sunday's game with Manchester United

Mohamed Salah says he wants to spend the rest of his career with Liverpool.

The 29-year-old Egypt forward has scored 137 goals in 214 games for the Reds since a £34m move from Roma in 2017, including 12 goals this season.

His current Liverpool deal runs out at the end of next season.

"It doesn't depend on me, but if you asked me I would love to stay until the last day of my football [career]. It's not in my hands, it depends on what the club wants," Salah told Sky Sports.

He added: "At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad."

Salah started his career with Al Mokawloon in his homeland and had spells at Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina and Roma before joining the Reds.

Liverpool go to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday with Salah looking to score in a 10th consecutive game.