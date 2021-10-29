Championship
PrestonPreston North End15:00LutonLuton Town
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th October 2021

  • FulhamFulham12:30West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • DerbyDerby County15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00MillwallMillwall
  • HullHull City15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • StokeStoke City15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • ReadingReading20:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth1410402481634
2Fulham1492333141929
3West Brom1484225111428
4Coventry147342017324
5QPR156452623322
6Luton145632318521
7Middlesbrough146351713421
8Huddersfield146351817121
9Stoke146351716121
10Millwall145631515021
11Blackpool146351718-121
12Blackburn145542317620
13Reading146172024-419
14Sheff Utd145362021-118
15Nottm Forest155371921-218
16Swansea144551517-217
17Bristol City144461520-516
18Birmingham144461217-516
19Preston143651418-415
20Peterborough144281627-1114
21Cardiff143291226-1411
22Hull14239920-119
23Barnsley14158920-118
24Derby143831011-15
View full Championship table

