Portsmouth v Bolton Wanderers

Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bazunu
- 15Romeo
- 20Raggett
- 16Ogilvie
- 3Brown
- 8TunnicliffeSubstituted forThompsonat 40'minutes
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forMorrellat 78'minutes
- 10Harness
- 18Hackett-Fairchild
- 11Curtis
- 9MarquisSubstituted forHirstat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Freeman
- 19Hirst
- 21Morrell
- 23Thompson
- 24Jacobs
- 27Azeez
- 35Bass
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Dixon
- 23IsgroveSubstituted forBrockbankat 72'minutes
- 5Almeida Santos
- 15AimsonSubstituted forJohnstonat 72'minutes
- 3John
- 4Williams
- 20Lee
- 24Kachunga
- 7DelfounesoSubstituted forSheehanat 56'minutes
- 17Afolayan
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 1Gilks
- 6Johnston
- 8Sheehan
- 21Brockbank
- 25Thomason
- 27Baptiste
- 29Gordon
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Post update
Offside, Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis tries a through ball, but George Hirst is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. George Hirst replaces John Marquis.
Post update
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
Post update
Offside, Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis tries a through ball, but John Marquis is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
John Marquis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
George Johnston (Bolton Wanderers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Harry Brockbank with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Marcus Harness.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Morrell following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Declan John (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Lee.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gavin Bazunu.
Post update
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Mahlon Romeo (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Joe Morrell replaces Shaun Williams.
Post update
Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
