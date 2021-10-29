Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town

Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|15
|8
|6
|1
|26
|13
|13
|30
|2
|Wycombe
|14
|9
|3
|2
|22
|13
|9
|30
|3
|Wigan
|14
|9
|1
|4
|25
|11
|14
|28
|4
|Sunderland
|13
|9
|1
|3
|24
|13
|11
|28
|5
|Rotherham
|14
|8
|3
|3
|23
|10
|13
|27
|6
|Oxford Utd
|14
|7
|3
|4
|23
|16
|7
|24
|7
|MK Dons
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|20
|3
|22
|8
|Burton
|15
|6
|4
|5
|16
|19
|-3
|22
|9
|Sheff Wed
|14
|5
|6
|3
|15
|13
|2
|21
|10
|Ipswich
|14
|5
|5
|4
|29
|22
|7
|20
|11
|Accrington
|14
|6
|2
|6
|19
|25
|-6
|20
|12
|Lincoln City
|15
|5
|4
|6
|19
|19
|0
|19
|13
|Bolton
|15
|5
|4
|6
|22
|25
|-3
|19
|14
|Cheltenham
|14
|5
|3
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|18
|15
|Wimbledon
|14
|4
|5
|5
|20
|23
|-3
|17
|16
|Portsmouth
|14
|4
|4
|6
|17
|20
|-3
|16
|17
|Cambridge
|14
|3
|7
|4
|19
|24
|-5
|16
|18
|Morecambe
|14
|4
|3
|7
|24
|25
|-1
|15
|19
|Gillingham
|15
|3
|6
|6
|15
|21
|-6
|15
|20
|Shrewsbury
|15
|4
|2
|9
|14
|21
|-7
|14
|21
|Fleetwood
|13
|3
|4
|6
|21
|21
|0
|13
|22
|Charlton
|14
|3
|3
|8
|16
|23
|-7
|12
|23
|Doncaster
|14
|3
|2
|9
|10
|24
|-14
|11
|24
|Crewe
|14
|1
|5
|8
|10
|24
|-14
|8
