Newport County v Stevenage

NewportNewport County15:00StevenageStevenage
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|14
|9
|3
|2
|26
|12
|14
|30
|2
|Port Vale
|14
|7
|4
|3
|23
|14
|9
|25
|3
|Northampton
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|11
|6
|24
|4
|Exeter
|14
|5
|8
|1
|23
|14
|9
|23
|5
|Harrogate
|14
|6
|5
|3
|27
|19
|8
|23
|6
|Sutton United
|14
|7
|2
|5
|23
|17
|6
|23
|7
|Swindon
|14
|6
|5
|3
|19
|14
|5
|23
|8
|Hartlepool
|14
|7
|2
|5
|17
|15
|2
|23
|9
|Tranmere
|14
|6
|4
|4
|11
|8
|3
|22
|10
|Leyton Orient
|14
|4
|8
|2
|20
|12
|8
|20
|11
|Bradford
|14
|5
|5
|4
|20
|17
|3
|20
|12
|Newport
|14
|5
|5
|4
|20
|18
|2
|20
|13
|Barrow
|14
|4
|6
|4
|19
|18
|1
|18
|14
|Walsall
|14
|4
|5
|5
|18
|19
|-1
|17
|15
|Rochdale
|14
|4
|5
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|17
|16
|Crawley
|14
|5
|2
|7
|16
|21
|-5
|17
|17
|Salford
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|15
|0
|16
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|14
|4
|3
|7
|16
|23
|-7
|15
|19
|Colchester
|14
|3
|5
|6
|10
|18
|-8
|14
|20
|Stevenage
|14
|3
|5
|6
|11
|21
|-10
|14
|21
|Oldham
|14
|3
|3
|8
|10
|19
|-9
|12
|22
|Carlisle
|14
|2
|6
|6
|11
|21
|-10
|12
|23
|Mansfield
|14
|2
|5
|7
|12
|20
|-8
|11
|24
|Scunthorpe
|14
|2
|5
|7
|10
|27
|-17
|11
