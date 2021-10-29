Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha made his return from illness against Newcastle last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a near fully-fit squad to choose from for his 200th Premier League match in charge.

Raheem Sterling returned from a back problem to play in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, but Ferran Torres is a long-term absentee.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha made his comeback from illness as a substitute against Newcastle last week.

The Eagles remain without Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City's run of League Cup triumphs has ended at four in a row - the same number I managed with Liverpool.

I don't think City boss Pep Guardiola will be too bothered about losing to West Ham on Wednesday, do you?

Sure, he likes winning as many trophies as possible but now City will have three midweeks off in December and January, when in those previous seasons they've played twice a week virtually the whole way through. They will welcome that rest.

Crystal Palace have been playing quite well, but drawing games. They will have to produce something exceptional to get anything here.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City's solitary defeat in the past 12 Premier League meetings came at home in December 2018 (W9, D2).

City did the double over Palace last season, scoring six goals without conceding.

Palace have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 top-flight encounters with City, failing to score in 11 of those games.

Manchester City

Manchester City are unbeaten in the league since the opening weekend of the season (W6, D2).

They have conceded in just three of their nine top-flight games.

Pep Guardiola's side are yet to concede a goal at home in the Premier League so far this season.

City have gone 11 Premier League matches without conceding a first-half goal.

City's only defeat in their last 50 league fixtures at 3pm on a Saturday was by 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace in December 2018 (W43, D6).

Gabriel Jesus has been involved in nine goals in his past nine Premier League starts for Manchester City, scoring three and setting up six.

Phil Foden has eight goals and four assists in his 11 most recent league starts.

Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in nine goals in 11 league appearances versus Crystal Palace, with two goals and seven assists.

Crystal Palace

Palace can equal the club record of five consecutive league draws. They have done this on three occasions but never in the top flight.

They have drawn six of their nine league matches this season. Ipswich and Leeds are the only teams to draw as many as seven of their opening 10 Premier League fixtures.

Crystal Palace's only Premier League away win in 10 attempts came at Sheffield United in May.

The Eagles could concede two or more goals in seven consecutive Premier League away games for the first time.

Ten of Palace's 11 league goals this season have been scored in the second half, the highest ratio in the division. Their only first-half goal came in stoppage time.

Wilfried Zaha needs one goal to become the first player to score 50 times for Palace in the top flight. Zaha has never scored against Manchester City in 13 competitive appearances, and neither has Christian Benteke in his 15 games versus them.

Patrick Vieira ended his playing career at Manchester City, scoring three goals in 28 Premier League appearances in 2010-2011.

My Manchester City XI Choose your Manchester City starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Crystal Palace XI Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team