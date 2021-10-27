Leicester City v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals in nine Premier League games this season

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy is expected to feature after missing the EFL Cup win against Brighton & Hove Albion because of a knee injury.

Wilfred Ndidi and Marc Albrighton remain out.

Arsenal defender Ben White should be available despite being forced off against Leeds United on Tuesday due to illness.

Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney both missed that EFL Cup win through injury and will be assessed.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won four of their past seven Premier League games against Arsenal, following a 22-match winless run.

Arsenal can win three consecutive away meetings in all competitions for the first time since September 1925.

Leicester City

Leicester could win three successive league games for the first time since their opening three fixtures of 2021.

They are one short of 200 Premier League victories.

Leicester have won six and lost six of their past 13 Premier League home matches, drawing the other.

The Foxes have kept only one clean sheet in their last 15 league games, but they've failed to score in only one of those matches.

Forward Patson Daka could become just the third Leicester player, after Julian Joachim in 1994 and Leonardo Ulloa in 2014, to score in his opening two Premier League home fixtures.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans has scored four goals from outside the penalty area in all competitions this calendar year, the joint-highest figure of any Premier League player.

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten in six Premier League matches, having lost their opening three games this season by an aggregate score of 9-0.

The Gunners have amassed 14 points in six fixtures, a tally bettered only by Chelsea's 15.

They have lost just two of their past 11 league games on the road (W6, D3).

However, Arsenal have scored only one goal in their four Premier League away games so far this season. Only Norwich have had fewer attempts on target away from home than Arsenal's nine.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored 10 goals in his last 13 Premier League away starts, the most recent of which came when he scored twice in a 3-0 win at Sheffield United on 11 April.

Emile Smith Rowe has created 13 Premier League chances this season and provided two assists in his past four appearances.

Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in his past six Premier League home outings but his last away goal came at Newcastle in May.

