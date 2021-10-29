Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raphael Varane has returned to training after sustaining an injury on international duty with France

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says the club are assessing Bryan Gil, who was injured during the team's midweek EFL Cup victory.

Dele Alli and Harry Winks may return after missing out against Burnley but Ryan Sessegnon remains out.

Manchester United are boosted by the news that both Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have returned to training and are available.

Paul Pogba is ruled out as he begins a three-match ban.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got to make United difficult to beat. Forget any flamboyant football for now, they just need to start being more solid.

With the players United have got, they are a counter-attacking team. They need to start playing like one, and soak up the pressure and play on the break.

Don't give me the spiel that just pouring forward is 'the United way' because the game has changed completely from those days. They need to build from back to front and give themselves a proper foundation.

This is a tricky game to approach if you are a manager under pressure like Solskjaer is, but Tottenham are still quite scatty themselves so it would not surprise me if United went there and won.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost 36 Premier League matches against Manchester United, more than versus any other opponent.

Spurs have won just six of their 29 home matches against United in the Premier League (D9, L14).

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last three away league games against Tottenham (W2, D1).

Tottenham Hotspur

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to avoid becoming the first Spurs boss to lose five of his first 10 Premier League matches in charge since Christian Gross in 1997-98.

All five of Tottenham's league victories this season have been by a single-goal margin.

Harry Kane has scored one goal in his past eight Premier League appearances.

Kane's most recent home league goal was against Wolves last season, who were managed at the time by Nuno Espirito Santo.

Son Heung-min scored three goals in his two games against Manchester United last season.

Manchester United

Manchester United are in danger of suffering three consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since December 2015.

Their three Premier League defeats in the past four matches is as many as they lost in their previous 37 games (W23, D11).

They have conceded 10 league goals in October so far, more than any other side. They have never conceded more than 11 in one month in Premier League history.

The Red Devils could lose four of their opening 10 games of a top-flight season for the first time since 1990-91.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have kept just one clean sheet in 21 matches in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes could go six consecutive Premier League appearances without a goal for the first time.

Mason Greenwood is one away from becoming the youngest United player to reach 10 Premier League away goals since Wayne Rooney in 2004.

