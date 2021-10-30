Eastleigh v Maidenhead United

EastleighEastleigh15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Grimsby
|13
|9
|2
|2
|27
|12
|15
|29
|2
|Chesterfield
|13
|8
|4
|1
|25
|11
|14
|28
|3
|Boreham Wood
|13
|8
|3
|2
|19
|11
|8
|27
|4
|Halifax
|13
|8
|2
|3
|21
|11
|10
|26
|5
|Solihull Moors
|13
|7
|4
|2
|20
|16
|4
|25
|6
|Bromley
|11
|7
|2
|2
|24
|13
|11
|23
|7
|Dag & Red
|13
|7
|1
|5
|27
|17
|10
|22
|8
|Notts County
|13
|6
|4
|3
|23
|17
|6
|22
|9
|Altrincham
|12
|6
|1
|5
|21
|17
|4
|19
|10
|Stockport
|12
|5
|2
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|17
|11
|Wrexham
|11
|4
|4
|3
|17
|14
|3
|16
|12
|Woking
|11
|5
|0
|6
|20
|16
|4
|15
|13
|Eastleigh
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|19
|-3
|15
|14
|Yeovil
|11
|4
|2
|5
|11
|12
|-1
|14
|15
|Torquay
|12
|4
|2
|6
|18
|22
|-4
|14
|16
|Maidenhead United
|12
|4
|2
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|14
|17
|Wealdstone
|13
|3
|5
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|14
|18
|Barnet
|13
|3
|4
|6
|15
|26
|-11
|13
|19
|Weymouth
|13
|3
|3
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|12
|20
|King's Lynn
|12
|2
|2
|8
|11
|21
|-10
|8
|21
|Southend
|11
|2
|2
|7
|7
|19
|-12
|8
|22
|Aldershot
|12
|2
|1
|9
|13
|22
|-9
|7
|23
|Dover
|11
|0
|3
|8
|6
|22
|-16
|-9
